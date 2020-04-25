New York man and girlfriend quarantining in Mexico are shot and killed

A New York man and his girlfriend were shot and killed while driving down a street in Ciudad Juarez, a city located right on the U.S. – Mexico border, authorities said.
Pat Landers, of Baldwinsville, and Karla Baca were driving in a black Jeep with New York license plates on Monday when they were attacked, according to NBC affiliate KTSM-TV in El Paso, Texas.
Police say at least 20 gunshots were fired at the vehicle. No arrests have been made.
Landers was the father of a 6-year-old boy, according to NBC affiliate WSTM-TV in Syracuse, New York. He met Baca, a physical education teacher in Juarez, during a trip to Texas.
Dave LaBarge, a friend of Landers, told Syracuse.com that Landers was quarantining in Mexico with Baca. The two had been dating for three or four months, he said.
“He was a good dude,” LaBarge said.
Adam Howe, another friend, said Landers had been in Mexico for about three weeks and the last time the two spoke was a few days before his death. Howe said Landers told him he was trying to learn Spanish and joked about gaining weight from eating too many churros.
“He really meant a lot to me,” Howe told the media outlet.
Source: https://www.nbcnews.com/
