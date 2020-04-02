New safe distance at public transportation stops in Merida

MERIDA, Yucatan – Merida’s Municipal Police has reinforced its prevention actions through extraordinary operations that include signaling at public transportation stops with the distance between users and surveillance to enforce these contingency measures.

The municipality marked at public transport stops the subway and a half distance required by the security protocol.

The signaling consists of marking with paint stripes respecting that distance at the temporary stops located on the following streets: 63 between 56 and 58, 58 between 63 and 61, 58 between 61 and 59, 59 between 58 and 60, 58 between 59 and 57, 59 between 56 and 58, 59 between 54 and 56, 56 between 59 and 57 and 57 between 54 and 56.

Also, 71st Street between 56 and 58, 69th Street between 56 and 58, and 56th Street between 69 and 71 were included.

Signaling consists of marking with paint stripes respecting that distance at the stops. Besides, through cars with speakers, Merida’s Municipal Police units inform public transport users and the general public that travels in the streets of the Historical Center about the main hygiene measures, the importance of keeping their distance, and also provide the numbers destined for reports by Covid-19.

The Municipal Police of Merida will maintain its operation to strengthen security in the first part of the city, mainly in the commercial area and surrounding areas that will remain closed during this contingency.

