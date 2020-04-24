More than 61,000 people have gone missing in Mexico as a result of the increasingly violent drug war with powerful cartels.

ens of thousands of people are believed to be buried in unmarked graves as a result of Mexico’s drug war.

About 60,000 have disappeared since 2006. Defying the threats of gangs and criminal organisations, the mothers of the missing are now searching for their relatives, no longer waiting for the government to fulfil promises.

John Holman, an Al Jazeera journalist covering Latin America, joins The Take to discuss the group of women who have banded together to use every tool at their disposal to find the bodies of their missing loved ones.

61,000 missing people is a figure 50 percent higher than the government’s previous estimate.

Faced with what they say is official indifference, a group of women has banded together to use every rudimentary tool at their disposal to find the bodies of their missing loved ones.

Source: Al Jazeera







