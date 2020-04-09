More than 100 Mexicans have died from coronavirus in New York (Fuerza Migrante)

In the last 24 hours, the United States registered the worst balance in terms of deaths from coronavirus, with more than 12,700 deaths and 389,000 infections. New York is the most affected state by the pandemic, with more than 138,000 cases; and many of them are Mexican.

According to data from the “Fuerza Migrante” (Migrant Force), more than 100 Mexicans have died from coronavirus in New York. The organization’s spokesperson points out that a similar number of dead compatriots can be counted in other parts of the United States.

#PoderNoticiasRadiosa La Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores informó que 108 mexicanos han fallecido por #COVID19 en Estados Unidos, la mayoría en Nueva York, el más afectado por la pandemia en ese país. Cancillería ha brindado asistencia para el traslado de los restos a #México pic.twitter.com/zTp7yIkCVx — Poder Noticias Radio SA (@poder_sa) April 8, 2020

Fuerza Migrante began to compile a list of Mexicans who died of coronavirus in the United States. However, there is great concern to repatriate the ashes, as the costs for the health emergency have increased considerably.

The Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) authorized supports of up to 40 thousand pesos for basic funeral services, cremation and transfer of corpses from the United States and Canada. The measure will remain in effect from April to June.

El @GobiernoMX ha facilitado el regreso de más de 8 mil connacionales que se encontraban fuera del país y solicitaron apoyo para volver a casa 🇲🇽.



Desde las embajadas y consulados, continuaremos brindando asistencia. pic.twitter.com/q1bzQLTjc6 — Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) April 8, 2020

The SRE estimates that the families of deceased Mexicans in North American countries can spend between 50,000 and 90,000 pesos for the repatriation of the bodies. Fuerza Migrante believes that during the Covid-19 emergency the figure could exceed 110 thousand pesos.







