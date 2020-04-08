Mexico’s Private Initiative calls for an alternative pandemic plan.

“I would like the political part of the country to go out and do its job. Ours is to support micro-companies and jobs.” President of the Business Coordinating Council

MEXICO (El Universal) – The Consejo Coordinador Empresarial -Business Coordinating Council- (CCE) called on unions, social organizations, and companies to form a National Agreement in favor of Mexico, to confront the Covid-19 pandemic and safeguard employment, wages and family income. This pact arises because of the barrier to dialogue between the public and private sectors, said the President of the CCE, Carlos Salazar Lomelin.

In a videoconference before more than 4 thousand leaders and members of the private initiative, the director invited them to join the task “so that locally we can organize ourselves as civil society in the absence of a government that holds us, guides us, and in some way leads us in our activities.

Some representatives expressed their discontent with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s handling of the crisis, to which Salazar Lomelín responded that only through democratic means can his mandate be rejected.

“In a year and a half, we will have the possibility, -because that is what our Congress established- of making a democratic review or rejection of a mandate. That’s the time”.

“I would like the political part of the country to go out and do its job as well. Ours is to support micro-companies and jobs,” said the President of the CCE.

Supporting micro-companies

Despite the discouragement caused by not having their proposals taken into account, Salazar Lomelin presented the entrepreneurs with five measures to ensure that micro, small, and medium enterprises have liquidity and do not close.

The actions include “adopting” a Micro-company that is, that large companies take in a small business; making advance purchases, even if they receive the merchandise later; paying suppliers in less than 30 days; generating a factoring platform, and not penalizing them, which implies avoiding a period of contractual sanctions between individuals.

The head of the ECC said: “I understand your discomfort, your courage; we would like to see a President tomorrow who changes the way of thinking and sees things differently, I have tried to explain that this is what we have been doing for months, trying to be heard”.

“It fell short” – Mexican Banks Association

The President of the Mexican Banks Association (ABM), Luis Niño de Rivera, said that the economic recovery plan presented by López Obrador fell “short” of the country’s needs at this time, and noted that the promise to support small entrepreneurs with 2 million credits does not solve the problem.

In a meeting with media outside the National Palace, the banker said that there are 6.3 million micro, small and medium entrepreneurs, so “with 1 or 2 million we do not solve the problem.

“The programs and plans presented by the President on Sunday are 2% of the GDP, so they do not reach 500 billion pesos. So the dimension of the problem we see does not coincide with the one the President sees,” he said.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments