Mexico’s health ministry says coronavirus cases surpass 9,500

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico registered a jump of more than 700 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, to reach a total of 9,501 cases, health ministry officials told reporters at a regular briefing.
Reported deaths from the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the virus stand at 857, or 145 more than the previous day.
Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon for Reuters.
Source; REUTERS
