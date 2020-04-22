Mexico’s health ministry says coronavirus cases surpass 9,500

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico registered a jump of more than 700 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, to reach a total of 9,501 cases, health ministry officials told reporters at a regular briefing.

Reported deaths from the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the virus stand at 857, or 145 more than the previous day.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon for Reuters.

Source; REUTERS







