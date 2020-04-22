  • Headlines,
    • Mexico’s health ministry says coronavirus cases surpass 9,500

    By on April 22, 2020
    Workers spray disinfectant in front of the National Palace in Zocalo Square after Mexico entered what the government calls "Phase 3" of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mexico City, Mexico April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico registered a jump of more than 700 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, to reach a total of 9,501 cases, health ministry officials told reporters at a regular briefing.

    Reported deaths from the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the virus stand at 857, or 145 more than the previous day.

    Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon for Reuters.

    Source; REUTERS



    Alejandro

