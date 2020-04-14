Mexico Stock Exchange Chairman dies from coronavirus

The chairman of Mexico’s stock exchange, Jaime Ruiz Sacristan, died early Sunday, more than three weeks after he was hospitalized with coronavirus. He was 70.

The death was announced in a statement from Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB, which didn’t cite a specific cause. Ruiz had been hospitalized March 16 with coronavirus. Ruiz was among a cluster of high-profile Mexican executives who had tested positive for the virus after returning from a ski-resort vacation to Vail, Colorado, on a private jet.

Ruiz had served as chairman of the exchange since 2015. He was also the chairman and founder of Banco VE Por Mas, a board member for Byline Bancorp, and president of the Mexican Association of Banks. From 2004 until 2014, Ruiz was general director of Mexico’s Grupo Financiero HSBC.

Ruiz held a degree in business administration from Anahuac University and a master’s degree from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

