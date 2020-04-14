Mexico Stock Exchange Chairman dies from coronavirus

  • Headlines,
    The chairman of Mexico’s stock exchange, Jaime Ruiz Sacristan, died early Sunday, more than three weeks after he was hospitalized with coronavirus. He was 70.

    The death was announced in a statement from Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB, which didn’t cite a specific cause. Ruiz had been hospitalized March 16 with coronavirus. Ruiz was among a cluster of high-profile Mexican executives who had tested positive for the virus after returning from a ski-resort vacation to Vail, Colorado, on a private jet.

    Ruiz had served as chairman of the exchange since 2015. He was also the chairman and founder of Banco VE Por Mas, a board member for Byline Bancorp, and president of the Mexican Association of Banks. From 2004 until 2014, Ruiz was general director of Mexico’s Grupo Financiero HSBC.

    Ruiz held a degree in business administration from Anahuac University and a master’s degree from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

