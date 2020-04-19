Mexico registers 7,497 confirmed coronavirus cases and 650 deaths

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Saturday April 18, that Mexico has registered 7,497 confirmed coronavirus cases and 650 deaths.
That is up from 6,875 cases and 546 deaths on Friday April 17.
Lopez-Gatell had previously said on Thursday the country might have nearly 56,000 people infected with the fast-spreading coronavirus.
Source: REUTERS
