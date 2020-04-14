  • Headlines,
  • National,
  • News

    • Mexico registers 5,014 cases of coronavirus and 332 deaths

    By on April 14, 2020

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico registered 353 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing its total to 5,014 cases and 332 deaths, the health ministry said.

    Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell has acknowledged that Mexico likely has far more people infected with the fast-spreading coronavirus, citing government statistical models.

    Last week, Lopez-Gatell said the country might have 26,500 cases, with many of those not showing symptoms or not diagnosed.

    Source: REUTERS



    Comments

    comments

    Alejandro

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment