Mexico has “tamed the pandemic” – AMLO

There are no more available beds in private hospitals and an increase in the horizontal growth of COVID-19 cases, yet AMLO says: “We are doing well because the epidemic has been tamed”.(SIC)

MEXICO CITY (Imagen / Times Media Mexico) – Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said: “the country was able to tame the coronavirus pandemic because the population complied, to the letter with the health measures laid down by the government, thus ensuring that there is no outbreak of infection and hospitals are not overcrowded”.

His words came from a video broadcast on social networks, in which he emphasized that instead of excessive growth of infections, as occurred in other parts of the world, there was a horizontal growth, which has allowed the authorities to prepare to face phase 3 of the contingency with equipment, supplies and medical personnel.

Contrary to what the president said, this morning on the Ciro Gómez Leyva news, the director of the ABC Medical Center made a harsh statement: “The private hospitals at CDMX are collapsed. There are no vacancies, they can’t keep up, and the worst is yet to come.

The hospitals that have said they can’t continue to receive patients are Centro Medico ABC, Medica Sur, Angeles Mexico, Angeles Mocel, Dalinde, Hospital Espanol, Sanatorio Durango, and San Angel Inn amongst others who reported that they no longer have beds available to treat patients with COVID-19.

Although their page does not have a full listing, their Twitter account, @ABCcentromedico, posted the following warning: “We report that the availability of beds at our Covid-19 Center, located on the Observatorio Campus, is variable. Before coming, please call 55 5230 8000”.

AVISO IMPORTANTE: Informamos que la disponibilidad de camas en nuestro Centro Covid-19, ubicado en el Campus Observatorio es variable. Antes de acudir, por favor, comunícate al 55 5230 8000. pic.twitter.com/9UWn0VJFxv — Centro Médico ABC (@ABCcentromedico) April 28, 2020

As for Médica Sur, they published a statement on their website which reads: “According to our installed capacity to attend patients with critical respiratory failure caused by COVID-19, we inform you that, at the moment, it is not possible to receive more patients in the COVID INTENSIVE THERAPY UNIT. “We remind you that we have a Respiratory Emergency Validation Unit (UVER) where tests for the detection of COVID-19 and medical assessments for patients with symptoms and/or suspicion of contagion are carried out”.

In the Médica Sur telephone attention area, callers are told that they no longer have beds to receive COVID-19 patients and provide them with hospitalization.

At the Hospital Español, the response was no different. In the emergency room, they said: “we don’t have anything available.” For three days, this hospital has not been able to free up beds to care for patients with coronavirus.

In the Hospital Ángeles México and Hospital Ángeles Mocel, they also pointed out that there has been several days since there is no room to admit infected people who require it. In the first one, the only option is to take the patient to the respiratory evaluation area, “but I repeat, if it is necessary to stay, there are no beds available. The lady on the phone said to our reporter.

Since Sunday, the Dalinde Medical Center is saturated, and there are no beds. There is also no space at the San Angel Inn Hospital. “We don’t have availability, and it’s been several days already,” they told us by phone.

At the Sanatorio Durango, located in the Roma neighborhood, they reported that “there is no availability for coronavirus patients since Saturday”.

As for the Health Sector, Dr. José Luis Alomía, General Director of Epidemiology, informed in the afternoon conference, Monday 28th about the availability of the SARI Network (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection), with a total of 12,682 beds available (80%) throughout the country and 3,337 occupied (20%).

In terms of general hospitalization beds, Dr. José Luis Alomía says that Mexico City, Baja California, and the State of Mexico have the highest percentage of occupancy. Ventilator beds (for critically ill patients) are available for the occupied beds in all states in the country.

Mexico has 15,529 confirmed cases of coronavirus (857 in the last 24 hours) and 1,434 deaths (83 new), according to the Health Ministry.

Although the curve has flattened at the national level, there are areas such as the capital of the country and the northeast where there is exponential growth. The death rate is 9.58%, higher than the international average, and in some parts of the country, it is even higher. But, according to AMLO: Mexico has been able to “tame the pandemic.

