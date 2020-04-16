Mexico extends coronavirus safety measures until May 30

The social distancing will only be lifted on May 17, when classes and productive activities could be restored in municipalities where there are none or very few cases, according to the Undersecretary of Health.

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health, announced the recommendations made by the Scientific Group, which has followed up on the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Mexico.

Among the guidelines are the extension of the Healthy Distance measures until May 30, since the peak of infections would occur between May 8 and 10.

In Phase 3 there is a more extensive spread of the virus, making it even more difficult to interrupt the transmission chain. While scenario two can present hundreds of cases.

“The youth of the Mexican population is an advantage in the fight against Covid-19; however, hypertension, diabetes and obesity are counter factors that cause mortality from this disease, “said López-Gatell.







Comments

comments