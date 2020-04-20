Mérida City Council intensifies the cleaning and disinfection of markets

With constant sanitation tasks and comprehensive cleaning in municipal markets, the City Council contributes to safeguarding the health of the citizens who come to these supply centers.

Intensifying disinfection actions in the city markets is a top priority to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, because the markets continue to maintain a constant flow of people.

The operations, in charge of the municipal government, are carried out mainly at night, which is when the sites are closed.

Mérida mayor, Renán Barrera stated that sanitization work will continue regularly at least until June 16.

Starting on Monday, April 20, the sanitation and disinfection days in the Lucas de Gálvez and San Benito markets, which are the largest, will be held twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

As for the municipal markets located in neighborhoods in the center and on the outskirts of the city, cleaning and sanitation tasks will be carried out once a week.







Comments

comments