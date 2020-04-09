Mérida City Council installs sanitizing stations

MERIDA, YUC. (Times Media Mexico).- On Wednesday April 8th, mayor Renan Barrera Concha supervised the operation of the first 15 sanitation tents that the City Council will install at different points in the Historic Center as part of the measures to protect the population against Covid-19.

This first structure was installed on Calle 56 (between 67 and 65), near the main entrance of the Lucas de Galvez market, a center of supplies that still sees a regular flow due to the essential services it offers.

Accompanied by the director of Social Welfare, Jesus Aguilar y Aguilar and the deputy director of municipal health, Irving Sauri Cruz, the councilman reaffirmed the government’s commitment with the citizenship. not to let down their guard in terms of prevention, to look after the health of the people of Mérida.

“All you have to do is enter with your hands up and turn on its axis so that the product can cover more effectively the clothes, shoes and accessories you wear,” he said.

Barrera Concha stressed that the protection of the Meridians is priority number one for the authority in this pandemic, and that is why the City Council implements all measures at its disposal to achieve this goal.

“This sanitizing tent along with the other 14 that will be installed for the same purpose are part of the innovative actions that allow us to continue at the forefront in caring for the population,” Renan Barrera said.

The municipal president indicated that the tents are in addition to other measures, such as sanitization through drones and the installation of hand washers at various points in the downtown area.

The mayor entered the sanitation tent, as did several people who were nearby at the time, and who welcomed this measure, which makes them feel safer.

Jesús Aguilar y Aguilar explained that the module is 2 by 2 meters and is made of full print sublimated fabric with rubber. It has an internal hydro-pneumatic sprinkler system, which allows for the disinfection of an average of 3 to 4 people per minute.

It has sensors to detect movement so that it can automatically control the sprinkler system, which helps prevent the product from being wasted.

-It is important that people know that this product is not harmful to health, does not irritate eyes or skin, and does not damage clothing, so its use is completely safe,” the mayor said.

The sanitizing formula that these pavilions use is composed of fourth generation ammonium germicide along with bactericidal, fungicidal, virucidal and algaecidal power.

Among the bacteria and fungi it eliminates are: Coronavirus, Influenza, Escherichia colli, Bacilus subtilis, Staphylococcus, Pseudomona euriginosa, Salmonella typhi, among others.

