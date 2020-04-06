Member of the Beltrán Leyva Cartel arrested in Mérida

MÉRIDA, Yucatan.- 10 vehicles of the Yucatan State Police were involved in the detention of a wanted criminal outside a private residence, in northern Mérida.

According to the police report, Eduardo G.B.G, 37 years old, who is an alleged member of the Beltrán Leyva Cartel, was driving a Ford Explorer SUV along the Períférico, when he was stopped by police officers near the City Center shopping mall.

Agents from the Ministry of Public Security asked him to stop; however, the order was not obeyed by the driver, and the Explorer continued its journey towards Chablekal, until it reached the entrance to the Algarrobos subdivision, where he finally stopped the vehicle.

Police officers, surrounded the SUV, ordered the driver to get off the car, searched the truck, subdued the driver, who was trying to resist and put him inside a patrol car.

Residents of the Algarrobos subdivision did not know what was happening and observed the scene scared.

According to information published by sipse.com, Eduardo G.B.G is wanted for the crimes of kidnapping, extortion, and drug trafficking.

In fact, sipse states that back in 2013, the man was arrested in Yucatan for being one of the leaders of the sea cucumber mafia in the state.

