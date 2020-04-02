Mariachis from Muxupip, Yucatán ask governor for financial support

Mariachis from the municipality of Muxupip, Yucatán; a town known as the “Tierra del Mariachi en Yucatán” (Yucatán Mariachi Land), asked governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, for financial support to face the contingency of COVID-19.

They affirm that their work has been significantly harmed by this situation, as they have absolutely no other income, and they are not going to be able to support their families without work for a whole month.

Through a video posted on social networks, the mariachis of Muxupip asked the state government to take them into account within the financial support projects, because this situation that we are currently experiencing as a result of the coronavirus, has left them unemployed.

“We are citizens of Yucatan, we are musicians, and we and our families depend economically on our work,” they underlined from the main square of Muxupip, where they played “El Son de la Negra “.

“We are playing “El Son de la Negra “, so our governor listens to our petition,” the mariachis concluded.







