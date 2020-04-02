Mariachis from Muxupip, Yucatán ask governor for financial support

Mariachis from the municipality of Muxupip, Yucatán; a town known as the “Tierra del Mariachi en Yucatán” (Yucatán Mariachi Land), asked governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, for financial support to face the contingency of COVID-19.
They affirm that their work has been significantly harmed by this situation, as they have absolutely no other income, and they are not going to be able to support their families without work for a whole month.
Through a video posted on social networks, the mariachis of Muxupip asked the state government to take them into account within the financial support projects, because this situation that we are currently experiencing as a result of the coronavirus, has left them unemployed.
“We are citizens of Yucatan, we are musicians, and we and our families depend economically on our work,” they underlined from the main square of Muxupip, where they played “El Son de la Negra “.
“We are playing “El Son de la Negra “, so our governor listens to our petition,” the mariachis concluded.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Man dies inside a taxi cab in Chicxulub Puerto
Progreso, Yucatan.- On Wednesday, April 1st,.
-
Checkpoints detect 12 people with symptoms of Covid-19 in Chetumal, Q. Roo
CHETUMAL, QUINTANA ROO (April 2, 2020).-.
-
HR Ratings downgraded Mexico’s sovereign debt
The measure is adopted as a.
-
Yucatan is number 4 at national level in coronavirus infections
The number of positive coronavirus cases.
-
Southwest seeks bailout while half of world’s jets are on land
Southwest Airlines (LUV) said it would apply.
-
Security forces begin surveillance campaign against Covid-19 in Yucatan
The advance of the coronavirus in.
-
Trump doubles U.S. military assets in Caribbean, bolstering drug fight after Maduro indictment
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration.
-
New safe distance at public transportation stops in Merida
MERIDA, Yucatan – Merida’s Municipal Police.
-
Black future for Mexico in 2020-2021 – BANXICO
MEXICO (Banxico/SinEmbargo) – For the first.
-
Mexico is already testing its own Covid-19 vaccine
In the field of prevention, the.
Leave a Comment