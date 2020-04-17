Man who walked the streets of Merida with Covid-19 symptoms died at Agustín O’Horán Regional Hospital

In past days it was reported that Don José Jacinto C.X. was taken to the Agustín O’Horán Regional Hospital emergency room, after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

The case was very popular, since the man allegedly left his home to work with COVID-19 symptoms several days in a row, without abiding by the coronavirus restrictions, and placing a large part of the population at risk.

After presenting shortness of breath, her daughter called the emergency services and the man was taken in an ambulance to the O’Horán hospital emergency room.

After spending several days in the hospital, the death of this man was finally announced in the media. The patient was allegedly admitted on Thursday April 9th, and remained intubated for a week.

According to workers at the hospital, despite the fact that the patient had symptoms of Covid-19, such as cough, fever, and difficulty breathing, he finally died of septic shock.

According to what O’horán hospital staff reported, the man lived with the symptoms of Covid-19 for more than 15 days until his health worsened.

If confirmed, this would be the first death due to an alleged coronavirus at the Agustin O’Horan hospital, after the facility was recently enabled for patients with Covid-19.

It is worth mentioning that this information has not yet been confirmed by the State Health authorities.

Covid-19 Symptoms

Since the quarantine in Yucatan began and the first positive case in the state was detected, local authorities have recommended that people with symptoms associated with the coronavirus should stay home and call the assigned numbers for patients with Covid-19 symptoms.







