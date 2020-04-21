Man wanted by DEA and Interpol arrested in Bacalar

CHETUMAL (INFOQROO) – Elements of the Quintana Roo State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) handed over to Interpol a subject who was wanted in the United States on drug trafficking charges and who was captured by elements of the Mexican Army and the Quintana Roo Police in Bacalar.

In a statement, the prosecutor’s office said that elements attached to the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes Against Health handed over to Interpol and FGR personnel Edgar “P” detained during a security and surveillance detail by the Quintana Roo Police and elements of the Mexican Army. In the operative, they secured what is suspected to be cocaine.

According to the information provided, the arrest was made on 26th Street and 3rd Avenue in Bacalar. Elements of the Quintana Roo Police proceeded to carry out an inspection, finding five bags of white powder, apparently with the characteristics of the alkaloid.

Once he was arrested and his rights read, Edgar “P” was taken for medical certification and transferred to the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes against Health in the form of drug trafficking, where the corresponding investigation file was started.

Wanted by the DEA and Interpol

According to the investigations, Edgar “P” is related to at least two more files and has an arrest and extradition order from Interpol. The suspect was placed at the disposal of the federal authorities in Mexico and the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) for the probable import and distribution of various types of alkaloids.

The FGE of Quintana Roo stressed that it will maintain coordination and collaboration with the authorities of the three levels of government to investigate, pursue, and capture those who violate the law.

