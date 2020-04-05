Man drowns in Playa del Carmen after entering closed beach

Playa del Carmen., Quintana Roo. — A 55-year-old man has reportedly drowned in Playa del Carmen on Friday April 3rd, after entering the sea when beaches are closed and without lifeguards.

The drowning occurred at Playa 88 in Playa del Carmen despite public warnings that beaches are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and they are without on-duty lifeguards. Police responded to the call of the deceased male. Forensic medical staff arrived to remove the body. Details of the accident were not provided.

On Friday April 3, Mexican Navy personnel pulled a female swimmer from the sea near Puerto Juárez after they reported spotted her struggling in the sea.

State Governor Carlos Joaquín has been warning people that sanctions will be applied to those who do not comply with coronavirus stay-at-home recommendations.

Source: The Riviera Maya Times











