Man dies inside a taxi cab in Chicxulub Puerto

Progreso, Yucatan.- On Wednesday, April 1st, a man died after suffering a heart attack inside a taxi cab, in the municipality of Progreso, as he was being taken to the “Centro de Salud” to seek medical help.
Around 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1st, a 52-year-old man, who was identified as Carlos “N”, requested the taxi service by telephone from taxi driver Helbert “N”, who arrived at his home in Chicxulub Puerto, and was asked to take the passenger to the Progreso Health Center, because he was feeling bad.
Immediately, the taxi driver took the Progreso bypass, but when he reached Calle 72, his passenger apparently stopped breathing or showing vital signs, so he stopped right in front of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) building.
Paramedics arrived on site, but only to determine the passenger’s death inside the vehicle.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
