Man dies in a taxi on his way to the hospital in Progreso

Progreso, Yucatan (April 1, 2020) .- A man lost his life inside a taxi, while being taken to the hospital in the port of Progreso.

The event was recorded shortly before 5 a.m. on Wednesday April 1st, when Carlos M.A., 52 years old, was transferred in a taxi to the Progreso’s IMSS clinic, accompanied by his sister, Julia M.A.

During the journey, the man began to convulse and fell unconscious, so the driver stopped the car, at the official Arrecife base, where they requested support from the police and the emergency services.

An ambulance arrived at the scene minutes later, and a paramedic confirmed the death, for which the intervention of the corresponding authorities was requested to remove the body.

The Forensic Medical Service (SEMEFO) will proceed to carry out the corresponding autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Until now it is unknown if the cause of death could have been COVID-19 coronavirus, or if the deceased had symptoms or not.







Comments

comments