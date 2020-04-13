Magician walks through U.S.-Mexico Border Wall in ‘riskiest stunt’

British magician Dynamo stunned onlookers as he appeared to pass through a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in the grand finale of his latest show.
The 37-year-old seemingly wriggled through a gap in the slats ― which a witness attested was smaller than his fist ― to enter Mexico in the concluding segment of “Dynamo: Beyond Belief” that Sky One released this week.
He then walked off for dramatic effect, his cap still on U.S. soil.
Three men who were watching the stunt couldn’t figure out what had happened and after checking the slats he slid through, were none the wiser.
Dynamo, whose real name is Steven Frayne, has previously hit the headlines for appearing to levitate beside a London double-decker bus and walk on water across the River Thames.
On Instagram, he described the border wall stunt ― which is believed to have taken place near Ciudad Juarez, which features prominently in other segments of the three-part show ― as “by far the riskiest” he’d ever attempted.
Dynamo’s new series is part magic show, part documentary about his recovery from Crohn’s disease and follows a lengthy spell out of the limelight for the illusionist, who was hospitalized in 2018 following severe food poisoning.
Earlier this month, Dynamo announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus. In a video shared online, he urged people to stay at home in a bid to slow the spread of the contagion, which, because of his existing health issues, he said put him at high risk of suffering complications.
Check out that video here:
Source: HuffPost
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexico Stock Exchange Chairman dies from coronavirus
The chairman of Mexico’s stock exchange,.
-
Mexico’s economy expected to contract 7.6% this year
Mexico’s economy is seen shrinking 7.6%.
-
There are threats of tax revolts in some Mexican states
Mexico’s president is facing threats from.
-
Thousands of sea turtles invade an empty beach in India to nest for the first time in years
Thanks to the isolation that has.
-
First hippo born in the Animaya zoo
Mérida, Yucatán (April 13, 2020).- Near.
-
CFE begins to cut electricity in the country against businesses for non-payment
MEXICO (Times Media Mexico) – Shops,.
-
Renown Yucatecan chef cooks “Cochinita” to raise funds and support most vulnerable groups
MÉRIDA, April 11, 2020.- In the.
-
Pandemic affects local water purification plants
Low sales reported in Merida, even.
-
Record thermic sensation in Merida of up to 53 degrees Celsius
In some municipalities around the state,.
-
Death toll in Quintana Roo rises to 19 from Covid-19
CHETUMAL: The number of deaths and.
Leave a Comment