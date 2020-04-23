Local congress propose jail for those who attack medical personnel

To prevent more attacks on health sector personnel, due to the false idea that they could infect others with COVID-19, local congressmen proposed a reform to punish this type of conduct with jail.

During the plenary session, the president of the Board of Government and Political Coordination of the State Congress, Felipe Cervera Hernández, explained that these acts would be prosecuted ex officio.

The initiative aims to modify the Penal Code of the State of Yucatan in order to specifically typify the injuries that are inflicted against medical and hospital personnel, that is, anyone who works in public or private health institutions.

Based on the foregoing, it is proposed to create an article 358 Bis to the substantive criminal law that provides that when the offended belongs to a medical institution or public or private hospital, and suffers injuries that do not endanger the life of the offended and take up to fifteen days to heal, whoever infringes them should be imposed, from 1 to 3 years in prison and/or an economic fine, ”he said.

He warned that in case the injuries take more than 15 days to heal, the aggressor will be imposed from 3 to 5 years in prison.

This measure seeks to protect all those who are part of public or private medical institutions that are essential during these difficult times.







