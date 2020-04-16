Kids in Mexico and Canada Are Making Coronavirus Protective Gear at Home

Jorge Martinez is a 12-year-old who lives in Mexico. He’s using his home 3D printer to make visors for healthcare workers. Each one takes about 45 minutes to assemble, and so far, he’s made about 100. He’s been giving them to hospitals in his home state of Oaxaca.

Healthcare workers in the country have protested against shortages in protective equipment. So every one of Jorge’s homemade masks may keep someone safe, or even help save a life.

Sources: https://www.insideedition.com/ / YouTube







