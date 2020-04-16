Kids in Mexico and Canada Are Making Coronavirus Protective Gear at Home

Jorge Martinez is a 12-year-old who lives in Mexico. He’s using his home 3D printer to make visors for healthcare workers. Each one takes about 45 minutes to assemble, and so far, he’s made about 100. He’s been giving them to hospitals in his home state of Oaxaca.
Healthcare workers in the country have protested against shortages in protective equipment. So every one of Jorge’s homemade masks may keep someone safe, or even help save a life.
Sources: https://www.insideedition.com/ / YouTube
Comments
more recommended stories
-
PEMEX hasn’t paid hundreds of workers for months
Mexico’s populist president is trying to.
-
PAN Governors to Return Medical Supplies to Federation due to “Poor Quality”
The National Action Governors Association disseminated.
-
Democrats urge Trump to halt border wall construction during pandemic
“At this juncture, the priority of.
-
Global outrage at Trump’s punishment against WHO
The international community is reacting with.
-
Mexico could force businesses to close if they violate coronavirus rules
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico could.
-
The peak is coming in May – Lopez Gatell
MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
COVID-19 is starting to hit Russia hard
Moscow – Less than a month.
-
Bankruptcy, unemployment, and poverty: what COVID-19 could lead to
The COVID-19 pandemic has swept rapidly.
-
A defiant AMLO challenges critics to vote him out early
Although millions of Mexicans assure that.
-
Amazon stock hits record high on a coronavirus-related boom
Amazon sales estimates have moved higher.
Leave a Comment