Jail, fines, and confiscation for anyone who brakes the law in Progreso, Chelem, and Chuburná.

PROGRESO Yucatan – Drones have detected people cruising on a yacht off the coast of Chicxulub as well as others walking around the beach or having bonfires. The police have and urged them to return home because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of today, April 13, 2020, the police are confiscating vehicles that quarantine violators use for recreational purposes.

The mayor of Progreso, Julian Zacarias Curi, insisted Sunday on the call for people not to go to the beaches of the municipality and to stay in their homes to comply with the quarantine that the federal government of Mexico ordered to be carried out from March 31 to April 30 to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides, he warned the seasonal workers that although the municipality cannot ban traffic on federal roads, the municipal police have instructions to impose administrative sanctions (jail and a fine) on anyone who insists on violating the quarantine and on confiscating “any motorized marine or land vehicle” used for recreational purposes.

He added that the corporation would increase its patrols in Chicxulub, Chelem, and Chuburna to dissuade or sanction violators of the sanitary quarantine.

Zacarias Curi reminded citizens that due to the pandemic emergency, the Holy Week and Easter vacations were canceled, which were to be from Saturday 4 to Sunday 19.

On his Facebook page, the mayor published a letter today, Sunday, at noon, which, among other things, reads as follows:

Progreso friends:

As you all know, we are living in modern times because of the health emergency resulting from the spread of Coronavirus #COVID19. This situation is not exclusive to us, and it seriously affects the health and economy of millions of people around the world. However, we can make the change from the local level, and although it is not possible to eliminate the virus, it is up to us to act to prevent its massive transmission at the community level.

That is why for nearly a month, my government has taken decisions, within the full scope of its legal powers, to protect Progreso and its police stations. From the installation of sanitary filters at the accesses to the Port, the sanitation of public spaces, preventive and dissuasive air, sea and land patrols, food support programs, to the temporary restriction of the operation of businesses such as tourist and sports marinas. However, and as you can read in the official letter that accompanies this publication, there are activities that the Federal Government has considered vital to maintain the progress of the economy, such as port logistics, free transit on federal roads and areas, such as the Merida Progreso highway, and the coasts of the municipality.



These circumstances, coupled with the influx of owners of summer properties driven by the early closure of school activities and the traditions of Holy Week and Easter, have motivated hundreds of people to enter their properties located on our beaches daily, with the right as an owner to any Mexican. For this reason, I want to reiterate the call to anyone who intends to come to Progreso and our beach, please refrain, the situation is not easy for our families or us.

The fact of practicing water sports, sailing in sailboats, Hobie cats or having parties and bathing in the sea in a group, when entire families have been in their homes for weeks taking care of themselves and taking precautions against the pandemic, not only shows indolence in the face of the current circumstances; but also a high degree of irresponsibility.

By this, I mean that it is not legally possible to prevent free transit on roads, bridges, and areas of federal jurisdiction following the request made by the Ministry of the Interior of the Government of Mexico. I have issued precise instructions to the Public Security and Municipal Transit Directorate, so that patrols are increased throughout the beach area of the police stations of Chicxulub, Chelem and Chuburna Puerto. Any person who violates the measures of healthy distance will be required to return home immediately, applying the appropriate administrative measures in case they do not respond to the call of the authorities.

I take this opportunity to communicate that I have requested the confiscation of any motorized marine or land vehicle that is detected being used in a recreational way on our coasts.

To our Progreso citizens, I ask: allow me to work with order, do not risk your health and integrity by mounting filters and obstructing roads, let the authority fulfill its obligations. It is time to show solidarity and understand once and for all that this is not a holiday. For you, for me, for everyone.”

So far in the quarantine, the Progreso City Council has already arrested four men and consigned them to the State Prosecutor’s Office, accused of inciting public disorder.

