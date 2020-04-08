It’s illegal to raise prices during a state of emergency: PROFECO

Profeco (Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office) suspends operations in two Mérida businesses.

Inspectors from Profeco in Yucatan placed administrative suspension seals on Bodega Aurrera’s branches in Colonia Juan Pablo II in Merida and in the city of Kanasin, for selling bags of rice and sugar, at $2 and $3 pesos, above the regular price.

The irregularities were detected in these stores during the inspections, monitoring, surveillance and price verification of the products conducted by PROFECO, in order to avoid this abuse in the face of the health emergency of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The metropolitan director of Profeco in Merida, Sisely Burgos Canto, reported that the inspectors detected that the bags of rice and sugar at the Bodega Aurrera of Colonia Juan Pablo II and Kanasin, were labeled $2 and $3 over the normal price, so they asked the store management for an explanation, and documentation about the reason for the overpricing.

While the grocery company proves that these increases are justified, Profeco decreed the suspension of administrative activities of both supermarkets, however the precautionary sanction does not prevent them from continuing in operation.

The administrative suspension will last as long as the management proves that the increases are justified. If they do not prove it to Profeco’s satisfaction, another procedure will be initiated for violations of federal consumer law and a fine or closure of the business could be applied.

Sisely Burgos reported that the fine could reach several million pesos and in the event of an extreme measure the closure of the stores could be carried out as well.

“Basic products prices can not to be increased, not even by one peso per item, because when these products can not become more expensive without justification,” said the head of Profeco in Yucatan.

“We want to prevent traders from raising prices just because of the Covid-19 contingency.” Sisely Burgos, metropolitan director of Profeco in Merida.

