It’s illegal to raise prices during a state of emergency: PROFECO

Profeco (Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office) suspends operations in two Mérida businesses.
Inspectors from Profeco in Yucatan placed administrative suspension seals on Bodega Aurrera’s branches in Colonia Juan Pablo II in Merida and in the city of Kanasin, for selling bags of rice and sugar, at $2 and $3 pesos, above the regular price.
The irregularities were detected in these stores during the inspections, monitoring, surveillance and price verification of the products conducted by PROFECO, in order to avoid this abuse in the face of the health emergency of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
The metropolitan director of Profeco in Merida, Sisely Burgos Canto, reported that the inspectors detected that the bags of rice and sugar at the Bodega Aurrera of Colonia Juan Pablo II and Kanasin, were labeled $2 and $3 over the normal price, so they asked the store management for an explanation, and documentation about the reason for the overpricing.
While the grocery company proves that these increases are justified, Profeco decreed the suspension of administrative activities of both supermarkets, however the precautionary sanction does not prevent them from continuing in operation.
The administrative suspension will last as long as the management proves that the increases are justified. If they do not prove it to Profeco’s satisfaction, another procedure will be initiated for violations of federal consumer law and a fine or closure of the business could be applied.
Sisely Burgos reported that the fine could reach several million pesos and in the event of an extreme measure the closure of the stores could be carried out as well.
“Basic products prices can not to be increased, not even by one peso per item, because when these products can not become more expensive without justification,” said the head of Profeco in Yucatan.
“We want to prevent traders from raising prices just because of the Covid-19 contingency.” Sisely Burgos, metropolitan director of Profeco in Merida.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexican government warns of lack of doctors amid coronavirus fight
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – On Tuesday.
-
Fire in Mexico City’s largest market leaves two fatal victims
Two minors die in Mexico City.
-
Strong heat will continue in the Yucatan Peninsula
Take precautions and stay away from.
-
10% increase in water consumption due to heat: JAPAY
The Potable Water and Sewerage Board.
-
In Mexico, “Atypical pneumonia” is killing more people than COVID-19 – IMSS denies it.
CANCUN Quintana Roo – The newspaper.
-
IMSS hospital in Cancun, surpassed by COVID-19
CANCUN Quintana Roo (Times Media Mexico).
-
Mexico’s Private Initiative calls for an alternative pandemic plan.
“I would like the political part.
-
AMLO plays with fire – Jorge Castañeda, former Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Jorge Castañeda’s warns AMLO about opening.
-
Mexico asks U.S., Canada to grant automakers transition for USMCA rules
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s government.
-
In the absence of visitors, animals at Mérida’s Zoos are more relaxed
“In the absence of visitors, animals.
Leave a Comment