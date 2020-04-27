Isla Mujeres authorities are not allowing the arrival of boats or catamarans

“In order to verify that the prevention actions are carried out to combat possible contagions of the coronavirus in the municipality os Isla Mujeres, authorities of the City Council led by Juan Carrillo Soberanis toured the docks to supervise that no tourist boat or catamaran is sailing from Puerto Juárez to Isla Mujeres”, a statement said.
The director of Civil Protection and Fire, Merced Ortiz Maya, in coordination with the director of Tourism, Gustavo Rodríguez, took on the task of visiting the docks and verifying that catamarans and boats do not approach the island.
The Director of Tourism, Gustavo Rodríguez, stressed that various sectors of society have joined to help in this health situation that affects several countries in the world, and have closed their doors to avoid the spread of COVID-19 like most hotels, beach clubs, bars, nightclubs, restaurants, sports facilities and docks as well. Including the Ultramar maritime company which suspended its trips from the Cancun Hotel Zone.
However, the two shipping companies that offer the passenger crossing service from Puerto Juárez to the island are working with their respective schedule adjustments, and following the health protocols.
Source: The Riviera Maya Times
