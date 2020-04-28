Is Grocery Bill Changing in the US During Spring 2020?

COVID-19 is today one of the most popular and widely discussed topics. People do not know how the situation will develop and what to expect in the near future. This is especially relevant when it comes to grocery bills and prices for food. So, are they going to change in the US during spring 2020? How to save money on food shopping?

The US economists expect deflation over the next few months in North America. Authorities are now preparing new extraordinary measures to keep inflation and prices still. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US grocery bill reached record highs in March. The decline was the highest over the past 5 years and amounted to 0.4 percent, according to the New York Post.

Due to a decrease in demand for many types of goods and services associated with the quarantine and a sharp increase in unemployment, manufacturers and sellers had to start lowering prices in order to attract buyers. Thus, they can cover those who have lost some of their income or were forced to drastically reduce their expenses. If you want to save even more, you just need to check regular Meijer weekly ads, where the best offers and discounts are collected in one place.

Economists expect deflation over the next months. This phenomenon threatens to increase the contraction of the American economy. According to the chief economist at PNC Financial, an American financial corporation, Gus Fisher, deflation is currently a big concern. It is noted that price reductions occur despite the support measures introduced by the Federal Reserve System.

How to Reduce Costs?

Want to optimize your expenses and save even more on your every-day food purchases? Then we strongly recommend you to keep an eye on regular discounts and bonuses that some grocery shops offer. If you do not want to miss out on a single beneficial offer, then you can always make use of services reviewing market prices and getting the most generous discounts in one place. Do not resort to panic buying of everything you see (or can get). Review all the offers available at the moment and pick the most beneficial ones.

From reviewing the site’s section with adds, you will:

Save money;

Purchase more

Buy best products without overpaying;

Optimize a family budget

Spend a few minutes of your time checking the offers, and you will be able to reduce the costs not only thanks to deflation but also because of special offers.







