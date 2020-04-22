In 24 hours, 52 new cases and 17 deaths in Quintana Roo from COVID-19

CHETUMAL (By Infoqroo) – The health situation in the state of Quintana Roo became more complicated when another 52 positive cases and 17 deaths from coronavirus were reported in just 24 hours.

The municipality of Benito Juarez, -Cancun- Mexico’s main leading destination, in one day, reported 44 new infected people and 15 deaths.

Given this situation, the government of Quintana Roo announced that elements of the National Guard, Armed Forces, and state police would intensify patrols to keep people at home and reduce mobility.

According to the daily special communiqué issued by the health sector, as of noon today, 611 negative cases have been registered under study, 426 positive cases, 55 deaths, and 119 people have recovered from the illness.

There are 147 in social isolation, 105 hospitalized and 55 deaths, while 143 women and 283 men tested positive for Covid-19.

COVID-19 infections by municipality

Bacalar has one case, already recovered; Benito Juarez (Cancun), 317 cases, 34 deaths, and 74 recovered; Cozumel, 15 cases, two deaths, and six recovered. Felipe Carrillo Puerto, two cases and two dead; Isla Mujeres, one case, already recovered; José María Morelos, two, one dead and one recovered; Lázaro Cárdenas, one positive. Othón P. Blanco (Chetumal), 11 positive, three dead, and three recovered; Puerto Morelos, one sick; Solidaridad (Playa del Carmen), 69 cases, 12 dead and 31 recovered, while in Tulum there are 6 cases, two dead and two recovered.

Measures to be intensified

Governor Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez announced that, with the support of the Quintana Roo Police, the National Guard and the armed forces, and in coordination with the municipal presidencies, prevention actions would be increased. “We have no alternative. We decide to go with everything, to support with everything, to come out of this very complicated situation. It is essential to stay at home. Nothing is happening, you can’t see the virus, but in this Phase 3 we could all be carriers,” he added.

Volunteer support

“It is easy to become infected and put many people in our families and vulnerable groups in our population at risk,” the governor explained. He

added that groups of volunteers would be in the colonias to verify that people remain at home and to remind them what measures should be taken.







Comments

comments