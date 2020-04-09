IMSS recommendations for high temperatures and avoiding diseases

Key risks during heat

In view of the forecast of higher temperatures in the coming days, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) recommends taking precautions to avoid gastrointestinal diseases, since food decomposes quickly and easily this season.

Trinidad Naranjos Martínez, IMSS health care supervisor in Yucatán, explained that during the hot season not only is food decomposition accelerated, but some of the microorganisms that cause illness can grow in food faster; therefore, it is necessary to take preventive measures to avoid health risks.

To prevent them at home, it is recommended to drink bottled, boiled or disinfected water; to eat vegetables and fruits previously washed and disinfected; to eat well-cooked and hot food at the time of serving; and when there are leftovers, it is important to keep them in closed containers and to refrigerate them once they have cooled down.

Other measures are to check the expiration date on canned products, and packaged meat or chicken. For fish, make sure that they smell good and that their eyes are bright and clear.

It is important to know that diarrhea is not a disease, but a symptom caused by an infection, which if not treated, could lead to dehydration, so it is important to consume plenty of fluids and electrolytes. If children under five or older adults have diarrhea, more attention should be paid, as these population groups are more at risk.

The IMSS health care supervisor in Yucatan reminded the population that hands are the vehicle through which diseases are transmitted, since viruses and bacteria are present in all surfaces we touch with them.

For that reason, it is advisable to wash your hands frequently, especially before preparing, serving and consuming food; also after using the bathroom, changing a diaper and caring for sick people.

