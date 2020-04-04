IMSS assigns contract to acquire 2,500 ventilators

MEXICO (Agencies) – According to the contract published in Compranet, Social Security invested $93 million 641 thousand in the purchase of medical equipment to care for patients with coronavirus.
After obtaining authorization from the Ministry of Finance, the Mexican Institute of Social Security assigned the company Levanting Global Services LLC the contract to acquire 2,500 ventilators to care for patients with Covid-19.
According to the contract published in Compranet, under file number 2086999, The Mexican Social Security invested 93,641,000 dollars in the purchase of medical equipment without the need for a tender due to the health contingency.
“Through the Coordination of Highly Specialized Medical Units, it was ruled as appropriate the exception to the public bidding under the terms of the regulations, to carry out the direct award for the acquisition of 2,500 ventilators related to the Covid-19 contingency program” says in the document.
The annex to the contract specifies that investments were made in three types of equipment, 500 pediatric transfer ventilators for $6,725,000, 1,000 adult – pediatric ventilators at a value of $29,500,000 and another 1,000 adult – pediatric devices for $44,500,000
The letter signed by Jaime R. Mata Carranza, head of the division, formalized the contract on March 30, 2020, “the above, since the proposal submitted was solvent, and meets the legal requirements, technical and economic requested by the Institute, ensuring compliance with the respective obligations”.
Today, EL UNIVERSAL published that the Institute requested the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit to authorize the use of 2,201.7 million pesos from its financial reserve to buy 2,500 ventilators to address the new coronavirus pandemic.
Through the letter 0952171000/0331 dated March 30, the director of administration of the IMSS, Jose Antonio Olivarez Godinez, asked the Investment Unit of the SHCP “to register the investment program under the assumption of exception to submit or accompany the cost-benefit analysis corresponding to considering that the contingency that the country is going through by the coronavirus is located and assimilated to the nature of a natural disaster.
It is indicated that 500 Aeon-med model 51OS transportable artificial fans will be purchased, with a stand and fixed accessories, a thousand Perlong model PA 700B ICU type fans and another thousand Perlon model PA 900B ICU type fans
During the morning conference on March 27, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that the country had 5,000 ventilators to treat patients with severe Covid-19 and that he had authorized the purchase of another 5,000. At the beginning of the contingency, IMSS authorities detailed that Social Security had 2,053 ventilators that would be added to those of the national health system.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Indigenous people face language barriers and injustice in Mexico amid pandemic
TEOTITLAN DEL VALLE, Oaxaca, México (Reuters).
-
Campeche Closes All Beaches, Announces Complete Ban on Alcohol
As of midnight Saturday April 4th,.
-
Coronavirus pushes U.S. gun sales to all-time high
WASHINGTON — Firearms sales and federal.
-
If “La Niña” is formed in 2020, more hurricanes could affect the Yucatan Peninsula.
Yucatan is a state with a.
-
New measures applied to Merida’s public transportation.
MERIDA Yucatan (Grupo-Sipse) – Yucatan’s Government,.
-
Viva Aerobus refutes Mexican authority’s account of spring break coronavirus outbreak
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – College students.
-
Two deaths in Yucatan from coronavirus
MERIDA, Yucatan – A 36-year-old man.
-
Chicxulub port shutdown
For fear of contagion, residents of.
-
Murders on the rise in Mexico despite coronavirus situation
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico registered.
-
Heineken says it will suspend production, distribution in Mexico
Dutch brewer Heineken said on Friday.
Leave a Comment