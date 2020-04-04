IMSS assigns contract to acquire 2,500 ventilators

MEXICO (Agencies) – According to the contract published in Compranet, Social Security invested $93 million 641 thousand in the purchase of medical equipment to care for patients with coronavirus.

After obtaining authorization from the Ministry of Finance, the Mexican Institute of Social Security assigned the company Levanting Global Services LLC the contract to acquire 2,500 ventilators to care for patients with Covid-19.

According to the contract published in Compranet, under file number 2086999, The Mexican Social Security invested 93,641,000 dollars in the purchase of medical equipment without the need for a tender due to the health contingency.

“Through the Coordination of Highly Specialized Medical Units, it was ruled as appropriate the exception to the public bidding under the terms of the regulations, to carry out the direct award for the acquisition of 2,500 ventilators related to the Covid-19 contingency program” says in the document.

The annex to the contract specifies that investments were made in three types of equipment, 500 pediatric transfer ventilators for $6,725,000, 1,000 adult – pediatric ventilators at a value of $29,500,000 and another 1,000 adult – pediatric devices for $44,500,000

The letter signed by Jaime R. Mata Carranza, head of the division, formalized the contract on March 30, 2020, “the above, since the proposal submitted was solvent, and meets the legal requirements, technical and economic requested by the Institute, ensuring compliance with the respective obligations”.

Today, EL UNIVERSAL published that the Institute requested the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit to authorize the use of 2,201.7 million pesos from its financial reserve to buy 2,500 ventilators to address the new coronavirus pandemic.

Through the letter 0952171000/0331 dated March 30, the director of administration of the IMSS, Jose Antonio Olivarez Godinez, asked the Investment Unit of the SHCP “to register the investment program under the assumption of exception to submit or accompany the cost-benefit analysis corresponding to considering that the contingency that the country is going through by the coronavirus is located and assimilated to the nature of a natural disaster.

It is indicated that 500 Aeon-med model 51OS transportable artificial fans will be purchased, with a stand and fixed accessories, a thousand Perlong model PA 700B ICU type fans and another thousand Perlon model PA 900B ICU type fans

During the morning conference on March 27, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that the country had 5,000 ventilators to treat patients with severe Covid-19 and that he had authorized the purchase of another 5,000. At the beginning of the contingency, IMSS authorities detailed that Social Security had 2,053 ventilators that would be added to those of the national health system.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments