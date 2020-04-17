Huge snake captured in downtown Conkal, Yucatán

Conkal, Yucatan; (April 16, 2020) .- A huge snake scared a woman who was stepping out of an office in the center of town.
Apparently, the reptile was in the area looking for water.
The snake was about two and a half meters (9 feet) long, and when the lady saw it, she immediately ran iniside the clinic again and called 911 to ask for the support of the local Police.
A unit from the Ministry of Public Security arrived at the office, whose agents took charge of catching the animal to provide it with water and transfer it to its natural habitat, in the outskirts of Conkal.
The scene dismayed the local doctor, who noted that he had never seen a snake “live” just a few away from his office entrance.
Due to the intense heat and fires, many animals are seeking water desperately to survive, and many times they end up in urban areas trying to quench their thirst.The Yucatan Times
