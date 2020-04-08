How Long Is the Production of Online Slot Machine Games? The world of online gaming has grown exponentially in recent years. As a result, there has been a considerable increase in the demand for online games. One of the favorite game types at online casinos across the board is slots. If you’re looking to find the best slots on the market, be sure to check out ​njcasino.com

In this article, you can find out more about the process of designing and creating online slots. How long does it take? What thought goes into the process? There is also a section looking at the best online slot providers and their top games.

Designing the theme Generally, the creation process for an online slot is a slow burn. There’s a lot of planning to do and decisions to make before a slot even goes into development. First of all, a company has to decide what type of slot they want to create.

Specialists will select themes for new slots based on a number of criteria. These will look at things like the target market, popular themes, the most popular currency, the average age of players, and much more. The other key points will be to consider the amount of time allocated for development, and the budget to create the game.

The creation process There are many steps in the process from the idea to the final version of a slot game. Follow the list below for more insight into each step of the creation of an online slot.

Developing the idea.​ As mentioned previously, the first thing to do is come up with a theme for the new slot based on the main criteria. Doing the math. ​The next decision is to choose between a table game and a video slot. For video slots, there will be logical and mathematical calculations to do for the reels and pay lines to function. Art & design.​ There are further design choices to be made here. Slots can be developed either in 2D or 3D and which style of graphics would suit the theme. This is the step where the developers will also take into account what kind of animation will be used. Coding & constructing.​ This is the actual construction of the game. The developers will write the code and construct the game based on the initial decisions. First impressions & developments. ​The review on the first outcome of the game. The specialists will assess how the game is running and make further developments and improvements, like fixing bugs and optimizing factors like the RTP and volatility. Gaming Lab. ​The lab will test the original version of the game and send it back for revisions. Once the revisions are made, the lab will send over their certification for the game. Licensing.​ The relevant authorities will approve the game and send it to production. The top providers and their most popular games. The top providers and their most popular games

– Betsoft gaming​ – A Night in Paris, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Good Girl Bad – Girl

– IGT​ – Wheel of Fortune, Lobstermania, Double Diamonds

– Microgaming​ – Thunderstruck II, Immortal Romance, Game of Thrones

– NetEnt​ – Gonzo’s Quest, Jack Hammer, Guns n Roses

– Playtech​ – Iron Man, The Fantastic Four, The Avengers

Conclusion

The development process for online slot games is a slow and complicated one. Often, the length of the production process will vary because there are different time limits for the slot creation process. The length of the production will depend on the complexity of the graphics and the unique mechanics of the slot.







