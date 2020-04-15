Hospitals in Mexico are preparing to decide who lives.

MEXICO (Bajo Reserva) – EL UNIVERSAL published about the Bioethical Guide for the allocation of critical medical resources, issued by the General Health Council, which recommends prioritizing the attention of young people over older adults, in case that point arrives where – due to the overflow of Covid-19 cases – they do not reach the medical supplies for all seriously ill patients.

This “does not imply at this time an executive decision,” said Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez-Gatell. However, we are told that hospitals dedicated to the care of the virus, such as the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases, INER, have been working for at least a week on specific protocols on who will be given priority when the saturation of patients severely affected by the virus arrives. What does this mean? With or without “executive decision,” hospitals know what to do: save those who can live longer.

AMLO’s blacklist grows

Under the name of “conservatives”, López Obrador identifies his adversaries, his critics, and also those who are behind the accusations, founded or not, against his government policies. For several weeks now, we are reminded, he has stepped up his attacks on the media, and now it is the turn of public figures. In the morning, the President said that the conservatives do not like “the sold-out press,” and that is why they “provoke” more public figures to speak out. Without giving names, he lined up his drums on a sportsman “who used to like me,” an artist and a comedian, who are part, he said, “of a strategy against him”.

Those are Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, Thalía, and Eugenio Derbez have had critical comments about AMLO’s 4T: the comedian denounced the lack of supplies to attend those sick of Covid-19 in Baja California and even received recognition and gratitude from Governor Jaime Bonilla, which happens to be part of AMLO’s political party MORENA.

The list just keeps on growing.

