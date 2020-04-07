Homeless people in Mérida will be taken to shelters during quarantine

Merida Yucatan; April 7, 2020 (ACOM) .- Homeless people in Mérida will also be taken care of during the health contingency, to prevent them from getting infected.
The Mérida municipal government reported that since December of last year the census of these groups began, out of about 100 that were counted, 55 people who are at risk, as they are elderly and live on the street, the rest apparently have found a place to stay during the quarantine.
The Social Development Directorate launched a supply program for the places where they can go to receive food, in addition to the fact that they are recommended to stay temporarily at these shelters.
“We seek the support of civil associations and shelters that normally take care of the homeless, to provide these shelters and dining rooms that are where these people normally go to eat. All the hygienic measures will be taken, and these men and women will be given a mouthpiece so that they also feel protected, “said José Luis Martínez Semerena, director of the municipal agency.
He specified that the dependency that he heads, together with the DIF and the Municipal Police, are reponsible of attending to this sector of the population, that basically live on the street.
However, he made it clear that the authority seeks to have a one-to-one approach to them to invite them to leave the street, a task that will begin shortly.
“It is a very delicate issue because we cannot force them to go to a shelter or a temporary home, it is something they have to do voluntarily, and that is what the municipal police inform them of every day, “he said.
Finally, the official specified that all homeless people in Merida will be taken to a shelter, in order to protecting them from possible coronavirus infections.The Yucatan Times
