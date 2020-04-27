Hermana República restaurant closed down for selling beer during “Ley Seca”

Mérida, Yucatán, (April 26, 2020). – For violating the ‘dry law’ (Ley Seca), the Hermana República restaurant in Xcanatun, was closed down by local authorities. Public Security agents found out that alcoholic beverages were being sold in the midst of the Covid-19 health contingency.
The operation was carried out by Secretary of Public Security officers, after receiving an anonymous complaint in which they warned that, at the site located on the Merida-Progreso highway, beers were sold to people.
The driver of an Acura SUV was arrested as he was caught leaving the place with several bottles of “Patito” craft beer that he said he had bought on the premises.
Because the establishment violated the “Ley Seca” law ’decreed by the State Government, staff of the SSP notified health personnel that arrived on site to close down the business.The Yucatan Times
