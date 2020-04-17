Health Secretariat says Mexico could have nearly 56,000 coronavirus cases

Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday April 16th, that the country might have as many as 55,951 people infected with the fast-spreading novel coronavirus, twice the estimated number reported last week.
Mexican health officials reported 450 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 37 new deaths, bringing the country’s total to 6,297 confirmed cases and 486 deaths.
Citing government models, Lopez-Gatell has said many who are infected likely did not have symptoms or were not diagnosed.
Source: Yahoo News
