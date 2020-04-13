Health Secretariat reports 442 new cases of coronavirus in Mexico and 23 new deaths

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican health officials reported on Sunday 442 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 23 new deaths, bringing the country’s total to 4,661 cases and 296 deaths.

However, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said last week the country might have 26,500 people infected with the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Citing government models, Lopez-Gatell said many who are infected likely did not have symptoms or were not diagnosed.

Coronavirus by state in México, April 12 2020

STATE Deaths Positive Suspected Negative México City 56 1328 1323 4160 Sinaloa 24 229 215 628 Baja California 22 335 511 690 Estado de México 22 523 693 1671 Puebla 20 256 253 678 Quintana Roo 19 223 201 388 Tabasco 12 153 299 498 Chihuahua 12 61 136 185 Coahuila 11 157 800 829 Jalisco 11 156 603 2204 Hidalgo 9 58 21 367 Michoacán 9 61 117 430 Morelos 7 44 70 226 Guerrero 6 70 114 259 Nuevo León 5 124 1552 1554 Guanajuato 5 82 174 1392 Sonora 5 69 117 439 Yucatán 6 107 74 495 San Luis Potosí 4 53 145 715 Nayarit 4 22 31 146 Durango 4 16 61 253 Veracruz 3 78 387 767 Querétaro 3 61 51 389 Tamaulipas 3 53 125 383 Baja California Sur 2 120 266 370 Oaxaca 3 34 47 316 Zacatecas 2 15 43 240 Aguascalientes 1 55 77 622 Chiapas 3 43 50 226 Tlaxcala 2 40 85 269 Campeche 1 19 31 70 Colima 7 25 84 Deaths Positive Suspected Negative Total 296 4652 8697 21943

With information from: REUTERS / Secretaría de Salud







Comments

comments