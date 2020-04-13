Health Secretariat reports 442 new cases of coronavirus in Mexico and 23 new deaths

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican health officials reported on Sunday 442 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 23 new deaths, bringing the country’s total to 4,661 cases and 296 deaths.
However, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said last week the country might have 26,500 people infected with the fast-spreading coronavirus.
Citing government models, Lopez-Gatell said many who are infected likely did not have symptoms or were not diagnosed.
Coronavirus by state in México, April 12 2020
|STATE
|Deaths
|Positive
|Suspected
|Negative
|México City
|56
|1328
|1323
|4160
|Sinaloa
|24
|229
|215
|628
|Baja California
|22
|335
|511
|690
|Estado de México
|22
|523
|693
|1671
|Puebla
|20
|256
|253
|678
|Quintana Roo
|19
|223
|201
|388
|Tabasco
|12
|153
|299
|498
|Chihuahua
|12
|61
|136
|185
|Coahuila
|11
|157
|800
|829
|Jalisco
|11
|156
|603
|2204
|Hidalgo
|9
|58
|21
|367
|Michoacán
|9
|61
|117
|430
|Morelos
|7
|44
|70
|226
|Guerrero
|6
|70
|114
|259
|Nuevo León
|5
|124
|1552
|1554
|Guanajuato
|5
|82
|174
|1392
|Sonora
|5
|69
|117
|439
|Yucatán
|6
|107
|74
|495
|San Luis Potosí
|4
|53
|145
|715
|Nayarit
|4
|22
|31
|146
|Durango
|4
|16
|61
|253
|Veracruz
|3
|78
|387
|767
|Querétaro
|3
|61
|51
|389
|Tamaulipas
|3
|53
|125
|383
|Baja California Sur
|2
|120
|266
|370
|Oaxaca
|3
|34
|47
|316
|Zacatecas
|2
|15
|43
|240
|Aguascalientes
|1
|55
|77
|622
|Chiapas
|3
|43
|50
|226
|Tlaxcala
|2
|40
|85
|269
|Campeche
|1
|19
|31
|70
|Colima
|7
|25
|84
|Deaths
|Positive
|Suspected
|Negative
|Total
|296
|4652
|8697
|21943
With information from: REUTERS / Secretaría de SaludThe Yucatan Times
