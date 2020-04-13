  • Headlines,
  • National,
  • News

    • Health Secretariat reports 442 new cases of coronavirus in Mexico and 23 new deaths

    By on April 13, 2020
    Hugo Lopez-Gatell

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican health officials reported on Sunday 442 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 23 new deaths, bringing the country’s total to 4,661 cases and 296 deaths.

    However, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said last week the country might have 26,500 people infected with the fast-spreading coronavirus.

    Citing government models, Lopez-Gatell said many who are infected likely did not have symptoms or were not diagnosed.

    Coronavirus by state in México, April 12 2020

    STATEDeathsPositiveSuspectedNegative
    México City56132813234160
    Sinaloa24229215628
    Baja California22335511690
    Estado de México225236931671
    Puebla20256253678
    Quintana Roo19223201388
    Tabasco12153299498
    Chihuahua1261136185
    Coahuila11157800829
    Jalisco111566032204
    Hidalgo95821367
    Michoacán961117430
    Morelos74470226
    Guerrero670114259
    Nuevo León512415521554
    Guanajuato5821741392
    Sonora569117439
    Yucatán610774495
    San Luis Potosí453145715
    Nayarit42231146
    Durango41661253
    Veracruz378387767
    Querétaro36151389
    Tamaulipas353125383
    Baja California Sur2120266370
    Oaxaca33447316
    Zacatecas21543240
    Aguascalientes15577622
    Chiapas34350226
    Tlaxcala24085269
    Campeche1193170
    Colima72584
    DeathsPositiveSuspectedNegative
    Total2964652869721943

    With information from: REUTERS / Secretaría de Salud

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom


    Comments

    comments

    Alejandro

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment