Governor supervises temporary hospital installation at the Siglo XXI Convention Center

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal supervised the works carried out at the Yucatan Siglo XXI Convention and Exhibition Center, where almost 500 beds are currently being installed and prepared, so that the enclosure can function as an exclusive medical space for people infected with coronavirus.
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal confirmed the assembly of 52 beds with oxygen intakes for patients requiring critical care. In addition there will be 123 beds for intermediate care and 315 for basic care. These facilities would be used in case the number of infections exceeds the state’s hospital capacity.
Accompanied by the state Secretary of Health, Mauricio Sauri Vivas, the governor confirmed the installation of hospital beds at the Siglo XXI Convention Center.
The first section, with 52 beds, will have a connection to medicinal oxygen. The number could increase with portable oxygen tanks for non-serious patients who only require a mask or nasal tips
Likewise, all the beds installed will have assigned health personnel and the necessary equipment, medical supplies, and will comply with all safety and hygiene measures.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
As coronavirus spreads, medical workers in Mexico face attacks, intimidation
Esther García was walking toward a.
-
Mexico registers 7,497 confirmed coronavirus cases and 650 deaths
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican Deputy.
-
Trump discusses coronavirus pandemic issues with AMLO
The President of the United States,.
-
Turtles anticipate the nesting season in Quintana Roo
Prior to the official start of.
-
Moody’s downgrades Pemex bonds to junk
(Bloomberg) — Moody’s Investors Service Inc..
-
Yucatecan olympic athlete Rommel Pacheco calls other celebrities to join challenge
Yucatecan olympic champion Rommel Pacheco joined.
-
Pemex has too much fuel and nowhere to store it
(Bloomberg) — Mexico’s Pemex has too.
-
Mexico registers 578 new cases of coronavirus, 60 new deaths in 24 hours
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican health.
-
4 Governors form a common front against AMLO’s Fiscal Pact.
SALTILLO, Mexico (Agencies) – The rebellion.
-
Sunlight destroys virus quickly, new tests find
Preliminary results from government lab experiments.
Leave a Comment