    • Forty hurricanes are expected in Mexico this season

    By on April 26, 2020

    During this year, 40 cyclonic events could impact the Mexican coasts, 18 in the Atlantic Ocean and 22 in the Pacific, according to the 2020 Tropical Cyclone Forecast issued by the Secretary of the Navy (SEMAR).

    The hurricane season begins on May 15 in the Pacific and June 1 in the Atlantic, both ending on November 30.

    According to the projection made by this organism, for the Pacific Ocean the following are forecast:
    – 2 tropical depressions
    – 11 tropical storms
    – 5 moderate hurricanes
    – 4 intense hurricanes

    The names that will be used to identify each of these events are:

    • Amanda
    • Boris
    • Cristina
    • Douglas
    • Elida
    • Splendor
    • Genevieve
    • Hernán
    • Iselle
    • July
    • Karina
    • Lowell
    • Marie
    • Norbert
    • Odalys
    • pole
    • Rachel
    • Simon
    • Trudy
    • Winnie
    • Xavier
    • Yolanda
    • Zeke
    Hurricane Dean approaches the Yucatan Peninsula in 2007. (MAP: earthobservatory.nasa.gov)

    While for the Atlantic experts predict:
    -2 Tropical depressions
    -8 tropical storms
    -5 moderate hurricanes
    -3 intense hurricanes

    The names that will be assigned to these phenomena are:

    • Arthur
    • Bertha
    • Cristobal
    • Dolly
    • Édouard
    • Fay
    • Gonzalo
    • Hanna
    • Isaiah
    • Josephine
    • Kyle
    • Laura
    • Framework
    • Nana
    • Omar
    • Paulette
    • Rene
    • Sally
    • Teddy
    • Vicky
    • Wilfred


    As we can see, experts forecast an active year for storms and hurricanes.

    Earlier this month, CSU meteorologists released their annual season forecast for the area. The statement reports that this year will be very active for tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic basin.

    The Atlantic hurricane season in 2020 will record four major of these phenomena, including 16 storms, according to the forecast made by the Department of Atmospheric Sciences.

    In an average year, 12 tropical storms occur in the Atlantic, including six hurricanes and three major category 3+.

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom


