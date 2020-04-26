Forty hurricanes are expected in Mexico this season

During this year, 40 cyclonic events could impact the Mexican coasts, 18 in the Atlantic Ocean and 22 in the Pacific, according to the 2020 Tropical Cyclone Forecast issued by the Secretary of the Navy (SEMAR).
The hurricane season begins on May 15 in the Pacific and June 1 in the Atlantic, both ending on November 30.
According to the projection made by this organism, for the Pacific Ocean the following are forecast:
– 2 tropical depressions
– 11 tropical storms
– 5 moderate hurricanes
– 4 intense hurricanes
The names that will be used to identify each of these events are:
- Amanda
- Boris
- Cristina
- Douglas
- Elida
- Splendor
- Genevieve
- Hernán
- Iselle
- July
- Karina
- Lowell
- Marie
- Norbert
- Odalys
- pole
- Rachel
- Simon
- Trudy
- Winnie
- Xavier
- Yolanda
- Zeke
While for the Atlantic experts predict:
-2 Tropical depressions
-8 tropical storms
-5 moderate hurricanes
-3 intense hurricanes
The names that will be assigned to these phenomena are:
- Arthur
- Bertha
- Cristobal
- Dolly
- Édouard
- Fay
- Gonzalo
- Hanna
- Isaiah
- Josephine
- Kyle
- Laura
- Framework
- Nana
- Omar
- Paulette
- Rene
- Sally
- Teddy
- Vicky
- Wilfred
As we can see, experts forecast an active year for storms and hurricanes.
Earlier this month, CSU meteorologists released their annual season forecast for the area. The statement reports that this year will be very active for tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic basin.
The Atlantic hurricane season in 2020 will record four major of these phenomena, including 16 storms, according to the forecast made by the Department of Atmospheric Sciences.
In an average year, 12 tropical storms occur in the Atlantic, including six hurricanes and three major category 3+.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
UNAM builds COVID-19 hospital in 21 days
In just 21 days, the National.
-
5 Reasons Why Mexico’s Oil Industry Is Destined For Disaster (Opinion)
Mexico has somewhat inadvertently found itself.
-
Was second wave of Spanish flu worse? Did it kill at least 20 million people?
According to historic records, the second.
-
AMLO: A man with a plan for the upper-middle class and “giant corporations”
“The economy is going to fall,.
-
Trump says he was being ‘sarcastic’ about injecting COVID-19 patients with disinfectant
Speaking to reporters in the Oval.
-
COVID-19 in Mexico, more lethal than in the US and China
The WHO has noted that the.
-
Cancun just few weeks away from a massive sargassum wave
Although the impact is expected to.
-
Mexico’s gang violence on the rise during pandemic
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Far from.
-
Low income families in Mexico have to deal with COVID-19 and water shortage
In the shade of a rust-colored.
-
Hospital capacity reaching its limit in Mexico
Mexico’s public health system was in.
Leave a Comment