Flights from NYC and other American cities are still landing in Cancun

Despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has made New York the epicenter of contagion in the United States and the rest of the world, Cancun International Airport continues to receive flights from that city.
The air terminal has confirmed the arrival of an aircraft from the Jetblue airline, flight number B61051, The plane arrived in the city of Cancun on Tuesday April 14th, around 12 noon.
In addition, other flights from the United States are still arriving to Cancun, such as the American Airlines flight AA886 from Charlotte, North Carolina.
And one more from Houston, the United Airlines flight number UA1016.
Currently, the Mexican government has not closed its borders to air traffic from other nations, so national terminals continue to receive flights from countries facing the Covid-19 pandemic, such as the United States.
Source: The Riviera Maya Times
