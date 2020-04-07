First coronavirus death in the state of Campeche

Eight confirmed cases have been registered in the state of Campeche, two have already recovered and six are in their homes under isolation.
However, the first death was reported on Monday April 6, at dawn; the deceased enter the hospital with another patient, who is being treated in Campeche City.
A 49-year-old man resident of Ciudad de Carmen became Campeche state’s first COVID-19 fatality, according to the state health secretariat report.
The victim had a history of travel to Villahermosa, Tabasco, and Merida, Yuc.
Source: SIPSE
