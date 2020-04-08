Fire in Mexico City’s largest market leaves two fatal victims

Two minors die in Mexico City due to fire in large market.

MEXICO CITY – The “Central de Abastos” (Ceda) registered a big fire, that left the death of two minors in its facilities on Tuesday April 7th.

The Central de Abastos general coordinator, Héctor Ulises García, informed that he is in contact with the relatives of the victims to provide all the necessary support, as well as to cover the expenses resulting from the loss.

Likewise, the commissioner of Attention to Victims of Mexico City, Armando Ocampo Zambrano, and elements of the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City, also went to the place to provide their support to the families of the victims.

The events took place during the early hours of Tuesday April 7th, around 2 a.m.

To the fire was attended by 200 HCB units, 70 support units, 20 tank cars, 15 water pipes and 15 pipe operators to put out the fire. The Rescue and Emergency Medical Squad (ERUM) and the Red Cross were also present to assist those affected.

The National Guard also responded to the emergency call.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (Secretaría de Gestión Integral de Riesgos y Protección Civil: Sgirpc) carried out the eviction of about 200 people.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments