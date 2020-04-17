Federal government buys the Héctor Espino stadium in Hermosillo, Sonora

A large part of the payment will go to the health emergency and attack the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hermosillo, Sonora.- The federal government headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, just bought the old Héctor Espino baseball stadium in the city of Hermosillo for the amount of 511.6 billion pesos.
The legendary baseball field was the official home of the Hermosillo Naranjeros for forty years, from 1972 to 2012.
The transaction was announced via internet by the Secretary of the Treasury of Sonora, Mr. Raúl Navarro Gallegos, who added that a large part of that money will be used to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, as it will be invested in the Public Health sector.
140 million will be allocated to the Isssteson Pension Fund and 60 million will be applied in social security.
There was no information about what will be done with the land of the old Héctor Espino stadium.
Source: debate.com.mx/
