Extremely high temperatures for Yucatan

Extreme heat is predicted for the entire State.

MERIDA Yucatán (Servicio Meteorologico Nacional) – Temperatures will be from very hot to extremely hot during the day.

This Tuesday, the dominance of a sizeable anticyclonic system in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere will cause stable weather conditions with clear to partly cloudy skies, with the probability of isolated drizzle in sectors of central and southern Campeche.

For the rest of the region, it will remain unlikely for rains.

According to CONAGUA, temperatures will be from very hot to extremely hot during the day and warm at dawn, with east-southeast wind shifting in the late afternoon to the north-northeast at 15 to 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) with gusts above 45 km/h in coastal areas.

Wednesday

This Wednesday, the region will continue to experience very hot to scorching temperatures, with little cloudiness due to the large anticyclone that will be located in the northeast of the Yucatan Peninsula.

The winds will remain dominant from the east-southeast. However, during the afternoon, they will shift to the north-northeast with speeds of 15 to 25 with gusts of more than 45 km / h in coastal areas of the three states.

