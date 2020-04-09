Extreme heat on Maundy Thursday in Yucatan

Don’t forget to take precautions if you plan on going out
This Thursday the anticyclone system established over the region will cause clear sky conditions over much of the Yucatan Peninsula with no chance of rain in the region.
Also, temperatures will be extremely hot during the day and warm at dawn.
There will be southeasterly winds eventually changing to northeasterly winds of 15 to 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gusts greater than 40 km/h on the coast of Yucatan and Campeche.
This Friday the entrance of humidity will be established on the west of the Peninsula will favor partially cloudy sky conditions during the afternoon with the probability of drizzle over the northeast and south of Yucatan, as well as in the north of Campeche.
Despite this situation, temperatures will be warm at dawn and extremely hot in the afternoon, with southeasterly winds of 15 to 25 km/h changing in the afternoon from the northeast with gusts of 50 km/h on the Yucatan coast.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mérida City Council installs sanitizing stations
MERIDA, YUC. (Times Media Mexico).- On.
-
Yucatan Government to grant food aid to 450,000 Yucatecan households for two months
Merida, Yucatan, April 8, 2020.- Starting.
-
20 thousand employees of the hotel sector in the state of Yucatan at home
Before the pandemic, Tourism was one.
-
Could Yucatan doctors be testing positive for Covid-19?
Unofficial sources report that a Social.
-
Violence against women in Merida soars during lockdown
MERIDA, YUCATAN (April 8, 2020): 911.
-
Mérida continues to find noble people in the midst of contingency
The capital of Yucatan continues to.
-
Mexican government warns of lack of doctors amid coronavirus fight
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – On Tuesday.
-
10% increase in water consumption due to heat: JAPAY
The Potable Water and Sewerage Board.
-
It’s illegal to raise prices during a state of emergency: PROFECO
Profeco (Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office) suspends.
-
In the absence of visitors, animals at Mérida’s Zoos are more relaxed
“In the absence of visitors, animals.
Leave a Comment