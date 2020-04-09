Extreme heat on Maundy Thursday in Yucatan

Don’t forget to take precautions if you plan on going out

This Thursday the anticyclone system established over the region will cause clear sky conditions over much of the Yucatan Peninsula with no chance of rain in the region.

Also, temperatures will be extremely hot during the day and warm at dawn.

There will be southeasterly winds eventually changing to northeasterly winds of 15 to 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gusts greater than 40 km/h on the coast of Yucatan and Campeche.

This Friday the entrance of humidity will be established on the west of the Peninsula will favor partially cloudy sky conditions during the afternoon with the probability of drizzle over the northeast and south of Yucatan, as well as in the north of Campeche.

Despite this situation, temperatures will be warm at dawn and extremely hot in the afternoon, with southeasterly winds of 15 to 25 km/h changing in the afternoon from the northeast with gusts of 50 km/h on the Yucatan coast.

