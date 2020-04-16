Exotic birds fly around Mérida during lockdown

MERIDA, April 16, 2020.- A golden pheasant was observed walking through the streets of Mérida.

The golden pheasant, also known as rainbow pheasant (Chrysolophus pictus), is a gamebird of the order Galliformes and the family Phasianidae. The genus name comes from Ancient Greek khrusolophos, “with golden crest”, and pictus from Latin for “painted” or pingere, “to paint”.

The animal was seen very close to the Macroplaza in the east side of Mérida, and for about a week now, people have reported its sighting.

In the photographs the bird is seen on the wall of a property, apparently it is a golden pheasant that they assume, may have escaped from somewhere.

Although it is unknown if the animal belongs to someone, lots of people have begun to share the photos on social networks, since observing this type of bird in the city is totally unusual.

The bird joins the species that have begun to be seen around Merida during the coronavirus contingency, since in recent days a toucan was observed in the Francisco de Montejo neighborhood, where for about two weeks, the specimen arrives to drink water and be fed by locals who have placed containers on a tree.

The residents of Francisco de Montejo, have adopted this beautiful toucan as a pet, and they have been feeding it for the last 15 days.

In front of a house located on Calle 47 of the aforementioned neighborhood, is where the bird can be seen decorating the trees; people have placed a plate of fruit and water right there to make the place more comfortable for this beautiful bird.

Another toucan has also been seen in San Pedro Cholul.







