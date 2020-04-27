Enjoy a virtual tour of the famous Firda Kahlo “Blue House”

Bored of being lockdown? Enjoy a virtual tour in the famous Mexican painter Frida Kahlo’s “Blue House” in Coyoacan, Mexico City.

During your cyber walk you will observe a bit of the artistic work of this creative woman, as well as artifacts that used to belong to her and gardens of the house where she was born, lived and died.

Hoy gracias al bello @DouglasRdgz vi el museo de Frida Kahlo virtual.



Ahora alguien me quiere llevar ??

Gracias pic.twitter.com/EiODbZE6eU — Verónica (@esveriito) April 22, 2020

In the upper right part of the screen, there’s a tab that highlights the points of the house you can visit, so if you do not love the idea of ​​touring the Blue House in a linear way, you can also choose your own route.

The advantage of this is that on this virtual tour you will not have to wait for other attendees to pass through the corridors so that you can visualize the details of what was the home of Frida Kahlo.

Esta mañana fui virtualmente al museo de Frida Kahlo y está hermoso. pic.twitter.com/npKgaLMJdb — 𝓛𝓸𝓵𝓪. (@SoyStephania_) April 26, 2020

You can choose by yourself which places you want to visit and which objects you want to focus on, because thanks to the zoom function you will have the opportunity to see the paintings more closely, as well as the crafts and other objects that reside in the dwelling of two of the greatest painters of the century XX.

