Enjoy a virtual tour of the famous Firda Kahlo “Blue House”

Bored of being lockdown? Enjoy a virtual tour in the famous Mexican painter Frida Kahlo’s “Blue House” in Coyoacan, Mexico City.
During your cyber walk you will observe a bit of the artistic work of this creative woman, as well as artifacts that used to belong to her and gardens of the house where she was born, lived and died.
Hoy gracias al bello @DouglasRdgz vi el museo de Frida Kahlo virtual.— Verónica (@esveriito) April 22, 2020
Ahora alguien me quiere llevar ??
Gracias pic.twitter.com/EiODbZE6eU
In the upper right part of the screen, there’s a tab that highlights the points of the house you can visit, so if you do not love the idea of touring the Blue House in a linear way, you can also choose your own route.
The advantage of this is that on this virtual tour you will not have to wait for other attendees to pass through the corridors so that you can visualize the details of what was the home of Frida Kahlo.
Esta mañana fui virtualmente al museo de Frida Kahlo y está hermoso. pic.twitter.com/npKgaLMJdb— 𝓛𝓸𝓵𝓪. (@SoyStephania_) April 26, 2020
You can choose by yourself which places you want to visit and which objects you want to focus on, because thanks to the zoom function you will have the opportunity to see the paintings more closely, as well as the crafts and other objects that reside in the dwelling of two of the greatest painters of the century XX.
Source: frida-kahlo
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Is Earth turning wilder and cleaner as coronavirus lockdowns continue?
An unplanned grand experiment is changing.
-
First Guacamole Contest launched by Avocados from Mexico
On Friday, April 24th, Avocados From Mexico announced.
-
In Mexico, science and technology are condemned by AMLO’s totalitarianism – Op-Ed
Before starting this article, for everyone.
-
Five governors and 2,000 businessmen seek the cancellation of the Mayan Train and the Dos Bocas refinery.
“Thousands of jobs will be lost.
-
Nicotine versus Covid-19, the hypothesis of French doctors
PARIS France (El Mundo) – Why.
-
COVID Art Museum: artistic visual manifestations of an era
People have found different ways to.
-
Was second wave of Spanish flu worse? Did it kill at least 20 million people?
According to historic records, the second.
-
AMLO: A man with a plan for the upper-middle class and “giant corporations”
“The economy is going to fall,.
-
COVID-19 in Mexico, more lethal than in the US and China
The WHO has noted that the.
-
Cancun just few weeks away from a massive sargassum wave
Although the impact is expected to.
Leave a Comment