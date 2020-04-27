Doctor: After Doing 5,000 Coronavirus Tests, It’s Similar To The Flu And Quarantine Should End (VIDEO)

Bakersfield, California ABC News (April 24, 2020) — Drs. Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi, co-owners of a chain of Accelerated Urgent Care facilities, say that after conducting more than 5,000 coronavirus tests they have come to the conclusion that COVID-19 is no more dangerous than a normal seasonal flu and quarantines are not making any difference in preventing its spread.
Erickson said at a press conference last week that businesses should begin to re-open and people should begin to go back to work.
He said coronavirus and the seasonal flu are “similar in their prevalence and death rates,” and “now that we have the facts, it’s time to get back to work.”
“Do we need to still shelter in place? Our answer is emphatically no,” he said. “Do we need businesses to be shut down? Emphatically no. Do we need to test them and get them back to work? Absolutely.”
Watch the video:
Source: ABC News
