Death toll in Quintana Roo rises to 19 from Covid-19

CHETUMAL: The number of deaths and infections from COVID-19 in Quintana Roo continues to rise, and the State Health Secretariat has made a new call to stay home.
In its daily report of COVID-19, the State Health Secretariat (Sesa) announced that as of 6 p.m. on 12 April, 416 negative cases had been reported, 192 are under study, 232 tested positive, and 19 deathshave been recorded. They also reported that 43 people have recovered.
The agency said that adjustments were made to the national platform in accordance with the guidelines of the federal authority.
The Health Department considered it necessary to point out that the cases reported today as negative are less than yesterday, but that despite the numerical difference, what is relevant is that infections continue to advance in the state and it is important to stay at home.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
