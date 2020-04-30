Curfew imposed in Uman, Yucatán

Curfew has been imposed in Umán starting at 9 pm, and those who do not stay home wil go to prison.

Umán, being the third municipality in Yucatan with the most cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), decreed a curfew for all citizens as of 9 pm.

“Whoever is on the street after 9 p.m., will be detained and will have to spend up to 36 hours in jail”, municipal authorities declared.

Strict measures to combat Covid-19

Umán Mayor Freddy Ruz Guzmán, established more strict measures to fight the Covid-19. He stressed that Umán occupies the third place in the state with 14 positive cases of Coronavirus, according to reported data from the Yucatan Health Secretariat .

Uman is located only 26 kilometers (16 miles) west of downtown Merida (INEGI)



The statement issued by the Uman municipal government says:

The delivery of aid packages to the population is temporarily suspended so as not to expose employees and volunteers to infections.

Deliveries will resume on Saturday, May 2nd; but the packages will no longer be handed out, these will be left in a chair or bench at the door of the property.

Sanitary filters are installed at the main entrances to Umán.

10 sanitizing pumps were purchased to disinfect public spaces, such as the market, parks, etc.

The use of face masks is mandatory to go outside.

The Municipal Police and the Transportation Directorate will be constantly monitoring that the motorcycle taxi drivers carry only one passenger and that passengers and drivers wear masks.

Only one person can ride in private cars, taxis and motorcycle taxis, two persons can go only if one is a sick person or senior citizen. Anybody who violates this disposition will be arrested.

Uman, Yucatan imposes curfew (Photo: Archive)

Sanctions on citizens of Uman

The sanctions for not respecting and complying with the new decrees ordered by the municipal administration headed by mayor Freddy Ruz Guzmán, will be the following:

Arrest of up to 36 hours for anyone who is away from home after 9 o’clock at night.

Arrest of up to 24 hours to parents who disrespect, speak rudely and arrogantly to the police when their children are arrested for being on the street after 9 pm and taken to the detention facility.

All citizens are urged to abide by the new measures established to combat Covid-19, in order for Uman to be able to finish the quarantine period without anymore positive cases.







